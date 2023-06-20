Marimekko to enter Singapore with store and website launch

Finnish textiles and clothing brand Marimekko is preparing to expand its business in Asia with the opening of its first retail store in Singapore set to be unveiled at the end of September 2023.

The space will open in the ION Orchard mall and will include a café concept in a bid to attract both locals and tourists.

The label is also launching an online store in the country, further fueling its presence in Asia, which it dubbed “the most important geographical area for Marimekko’s international growth”.

Over the period of 2023 to 2027, the brand is planning to focus on scaling its business in international markets, with a particular emphasis on the Asia-Pacific region, Marimekko’s second largest market area.

The company added that it expects net sales in the region to grow over this year, with the upcoming launch aimed to help further accelerate brand awareness and positioning.

It builds on Marimekko’s currently established presence in Thailand, where it has operated for eight years in partnership with Tanachira, a retail corporation that will also aid in its Singapore business.

In a release, Natacha Defrance, Marimekko’s senior vice president of sales, region east, said: ”Our inspiring stores and creative retail concepts have expanded the Marimekko phenomenon in our key markets, especially in Asia.

“One of the fastest growing markets for us in Asia has been Thailand. We are very happy that our excellent collaboration in scaling up Marimekko’s brand together with Tanachira, our partner in Thailand, will now extend to Singapore.”