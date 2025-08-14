Marimekko x Crocs collaboration drives sales growth in Q2

Growth opportunities for Finnish fashion house Marimekko lie in the Asian market and brand collaborations. This was revealed by chief executive officer Tiina Alahuta-Kasko during a webcast explaining the second quarter financial results.

Marimekko's second quarter saw a 2 percent increase in sales and net sales of 44.5 million euros. Behind these figures lies a successful collaboration with Crocs. The limited edition collection with the footwear brand launched in April and quickly sold out. During the webcast, the CEO clarified the importance of these collaborations. Not only for the licensing revenue they generate, but also for boosting Marimekko's brand awareness globally. In the second quarter, the brand also collaborated with Blue Bottle Coffee, resulting in Marimekko displays across the US and various Asian countries.

Marimekko has engaged in numerous collaborations in the past. One of the best known is with Uniqlo, but the brand has also joined forces with Adidas and Ikea.

Finland remains Marimekko's primary market, accounting for over half of its revenue. The Asia-Pacific region comes second, with revenue of 8.2 million euros in the quarter. However, the region did experience a decline in revenue, which Alahuta-Kasko attributed to the loss of licensing revenue. "We had record years in 2023 and 2024 in terms of licensing revenue. At the beginning of 2025, we already indicated that, compared to previous years, this revenue would decline." Revenue in the company's own retail remained stable during the period, while wholesale revenue grew in the region.

The Finnish fashion company's profits were under pressure during the period due to fixed costs being higher than a year earlier. Although product margins improved and turnover increased, higher discounts were offered, more investments were made, and personnel costs rose due to salary increases. The company also hired new staff, for example, for the opening of new stores. The company remains profitable, with a net profit of 4.3 million euros.