Mark Zuckerberg teases wearable tech device for Ray-Ban Stories

Mark Zuckerberg, the chief executive of Meta, has teased a new tech device that could potentially enhance the use of the company’s smart glasses it developed with EssilorLuxottica.

On Facebook, Zuckerberg posted an image of himself next to founder and chairman of the luxury eyewear group, Leonardo Del Vecchio, who was seen trying a prototype of the device in question.

In the post, Zuckerberg said: “Great to be back in Milan to discuss plans for new smart glasses with Leonardo Del Vecchio and the EssilorLuxottica team. Here Leonardo is using a prototype of our neural interface EMG wristband that will eventually let you control your glasses and other devices.”

Ray-Ban and Meta, previously Facebook, revealed a multi-year partnership back in September 2020 and one year later released Ray-Ban Stories, a product line that allows users to take photos, listen to music and make calls all through a selection of Ray-Ban sunglasses.

In a blog post last year, Meta said it was planning to develop a wristband that would help to control the augmented reality (AR) glasses as it continues to pivot the company towards the metaverse.

Additionally, Meta recently revealed it was to open its first physical retail store, set to launch May 9, at which shoppers will be able to try the AR glasses and other metaverse-linked products in person.