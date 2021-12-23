Marks and Spencer appoints digital product officer as it steps up digital focus

British retailer Marks and Spencer has announced the appointment of Krista Nordlund, who will join its chief digital and data officer team effective January 4, 2022.

Nordlund will be responsible for accelerating Marks and Spencer’s digital product capabilities, improving the experiences the retailer offers throughout all digital touchpoints including its app and e-commerce site. She will be joining the team under chief digital officer Jeremy Pee.

In an announcement, Pee said on Nordlund’s appointment: “Online and mobile increasingly represent how more of our customers are choosing to shop with us today, so it’s vital we deliver fast, easy and personalised experiences for our customers every time, and Krista’s experience will play a huge part in helping us build our digital capabilities as we shape the future of Marks and Spencer.”

Nordlund will be joining the company from her role as chief product officer at US digital rentals marketplace RentPath, following 15 years of product experience.

The appointment comes as the retailer looks to continue growing its digital presence, a growth that has been supported by the Marks and Spencer’s app which has seen a 50 percent increase in users over this year, according to the company. Additionally, the retailer relaunched its Sparks loyalty programme, which has welcomed a 14 million user growth.

“It’s a great time to be joining Marks and Spencer as increasing numbers turn to online shopping and the business builds its omnichannel offering, and I see a huge opportunity to support the next phase of our transformation by taking the digital experiences we offer customers to the next level,” commented Nordlund.