Marks and Spencer invest in Nobody’s Child

Marks and Spencer have invested in eco-conscious brand, Nobody’s Child.

The two brands have been working within a partnership for a year, and with a successful outcome, Marks and Spencer has invested with a c. 25 percent stake. Nobody’s Child will still work independently, but will now have access to the Marks and Spencer infrastructure and investment in order to scale the business.

Marks and Spencer also are presented with a growth opportunity in the brand’s focus on near-sourcing supply. The investment into Nobody’s Child is a part of the Brands at Marks and Spencer’s strategy, which uses models such as wholesale agreements, exclusive collaborations, strategic acquisitions and investments such as this one.

As the partnership continues to grow, there will be opportunities for further collaborations between the two brands, from developing fashion to sustainability initiatives. Both brands have a commitment to sustainability, with each one having recently launched on rental platform Hire Street. Marks and Spencer’s reset its plan to reduce its carbon footprint in September, making it more ambitious.

“Nobody’s Child was the first brand to launch on M&S.com and has proved incredibly popular with new and existing Marks and Spencer customers,” said MD of Marks and Spencer Clothing and Home, Richard Price.

The Marks and Spencer emerging platform strategy has produced trading with over 30 partners, with products from Sloggi, Ghost and Clarks now available on the retailer’s platform. It also has continued to invest in smaller brands via its True fund, such as Cornish-based childrenswear label Frugi.

“Nobody’s Child is an independent brand, with a passionate team committed to delivering easy to wear pieces from sustainable fabrics at affordable prices. This remains the driving force behind everything we do. We are delighted this also resonates with the Marks and Spencer customer and feel Nobody’s Child is perfectly positioned to meet the needs of a wider audience,” said CEO of Nobody’s Child, Jody Plows.

Nobody’s Child will launch in Marks and Spencer stores next year, as well as continuing to be available on its online platform.