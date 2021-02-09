Marks & Spencer adds two new execs to clothing team

Marks & Spencer has announced two new key exec appointments to its clothing team following its acquisition of fashion retailer Jaeger last month.

Anna Braithwaite will be joining the company as director of clothing and home marketing where she will lead the streamlined marketing team made up of creative and channels experts.

In her new position, she will focus on “quality, style and trusted value” with emphasis on Marks & Spencer’s hero categories such as denim and opportunities for growth such as kidswear and casualwear.

Additionally, Fiona Lambert is joining Marks & Spencer later this month as the managing director of Jaeger.

“Fiona is experienced at defining and transforming brands and she will freely lead the brand re-positioning of Jaeger, supporting the expert team to revive the heritage in a relevant, contemporary and commercial way,” the company said in a release.

Marks & Spencer acquired Jaeger out of administration in January. The purchase included the acquisition of retailer’s brand and stock, but not its 63 remaining standalone stores.

Jaeger, which was previously owned by Edinburgh Woollen Mill (EWM) Group, fell into administration in November along with EWM Group’s other brands, including its namesake EWM brand and Peacocks.

The acquisition of Jaeger was part of a broader strategy announced in May by Marks & Spencer to turbocharge growth on its website through selling third party brands.

Since that announcement, the retailer has launched partnerships with eco-conscious fashion brand Nobody’s Child and vintage-style brand Ghost London.

More recently, the business reportedly struck deals to add four new labels to its womenswear line-up in the spring: Joules, Phase Eight, Hobbs and Seasalt.

Commenting on the new hires, Marks and Spencer clothing and home MD Richard Price said: “Alongside this, as we turbocharge our online proposition with new brands, we’re committed to reinvigorating Jaeger whilst retaining its much-loved brand heritage - and we’ll do this through a dedicated team led by Fiona Lambert, who is experienced in transforming clothing brands.

“As a wider team we remain committed to offering our customers relevant products & services for how they’re living and working both today and in the future, and we’re looking forward to Anna & Fiona playing a role in our accelerated transformation.”