Marks & Spencer among retailers cutting back orders as warehouse stocks rise

A number of British retailers are facing the pressure of rising stock and unsold clothing as a result of improving supply chains and a lack of demand within the current season.

Marks & Spencer is among those that are attempting to withstand these issues, with it said to have postponed deliveries to its warehouses and delayed finalising its orders for next year.

A spokesperson for the British department store chain told The Sunday Times it was having to “readjust stock flow” in order to keep up with normalising lead times.

They suggested that the challenges were currently being faced “sector-wide”, with many retailers now also experiencing the easing of supply chain disruptions and shortened lead times from East Asia.

This has seen many attempt to balance out the issues with heightened discounting, a factor that was further emphasised by the cost-of-living crisis in the UK.

Also speaking to The Sunday Times, Next said it had returned a “very small” amount of stock to third party brands, while Tesco’s clothing suppliers were reportedly issued with a reminder of its stock holding policies.

Additionally, e-commerce giant Asos said last month that it was set to write off 100 million pounds in stock as it looked to implement a more flexible commercial model.