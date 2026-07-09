Marks & Spencer brings fashion offer to the Netherlands via Amazon

British department store Marks & Spencer has expanded its reach in the Netherlands through an extended offering via Amazon.

The retailer has brought its fashion category to the local arm of the marketplace following successful launches in Germany, France, Spain and Italy, where it had enacted initial launches in February. The Dutch Amazon offer will entail womenswear, menswear and kidswear.

Marks & Spencer’s fashion has already been available in the Netherlands via Zalando since 2022, however, “exponential growth” in the market, now cited to be its “second-best performing country”, has prompted the retailer to expand its activity.

In a statement, managing director for M&S International, Mark Lemming, said: “As we continued to accelerate our new channel growth, we’re delighted to respond to demand from our customers in the Netherlands and expand our product offer in the market, bringing exceptional quality and value of M&S fashion to more people.”

The latest expansion comes as part of Marks & Spencer’s broader ambition to build up a global omnichannel business, tapping regionally strategic partners to oversee scalable operating models and local fulfilment networks.

The retailer’s international business has become a significant driver in its financial performance, yet the most recent year has been tainted by a decline in franchise agreements.

For the full year to March 28, 2026, the international division saw sales drop 7.2 percent as a major cyber incident and Middle East shipment delays impacted performance. Franchise sales decreased 10 percent, yet its wholesale segment was up 110.7 percent, supported by new agreements with major global retailers.