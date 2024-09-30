Marks & Spencer eyeing Midlands warehouse in preparation for ‘sales boom’

British department store Marks & Spencer is said to be eyeing up a “jumbo-sized” warehouse in the Midlands in anticipation of a potential online sales boom.

This is according to the Telegraph, which said that the retailer was exploring a deal for a new one million square foot warehouse, yet a firm decision for the property has not been made.

The news comes on the back of evidence that the company has been upping its capabilities among other warehouses, modernising locations through increased automation to handle an uptick in sales.

A spokesperson for the retailer told the media outlet: “Modernising our supply chain is a key pillar of our strategy to reshape Marks & Spencer for growth, so we always keep an eye on what’s in the market, but this is nothing more than that.”