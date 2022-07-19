Marks & Spencer launches beauty partnership with Benefit Cosmetics

Marks & Spencer has announced a new partnership with Benefit Cosmetics to expand its beauty offering in-store and online.

From autumn/winter, Benefit Cosmetics, the UK’s number one prestige make-up brand, will be available online at M&S.com. The make-up brand will also open beauty counters in five M&S stores, in Camberley, Cheshire Oaks, Handforth Dean, Hedge End and Lisburn, with beauty experts on hand to assist customers with its products. M&S is also adding bespoke Benefit Cosmetics fixtures to an additional 10 stores.

The Benefit Cosmetics offering at M&S will feature more than 200 products including all the brand’s one-of-a-kind cult favourites like Benetint, They’re Real! Mascara, the Porefessional Face Primer, Hoola Bronzer and Gimme Brow+. Prices will range from 12.50 to 48 pounds.

Tara Singleton, head of beauty at M&S, said in a statement: “We are so pleased to be welcoming Benefit Cosmetics as our latest partner as we continue to introduce dynamic third-party brands to complement our own beauty offer, helping us become more relevant, more often for our customers.

“Beauty plays a big part in our ‘Brands at M&S’ strategy as we know brands such as Benefit Cosmetics inspire loyalty and repeat purchase around their cult products and therefore play an important role in how and where customers shop. Bringing these brands to M&S.com and selected stores, will give customers – both existing and new – more reasons to shop with M&S.”

Benefit Cosmetics to launch in-store and online at M&S this autumn

The Benefit launch forms part of the retailer’s ‘Brands at M&S’ strategy, offering curated third-party ranges for the M&S customer to complement its existing products. It also follows the successful partnership with global skincare and make-up brand Clinique launched earlier this year.

Sarah Harbon, general manager of Benefit Cosmetics, added: “The launch of Benefit Cosmetics on M&S reflects our commitment to making our products accessible, we are passionate about building a beauty community for all and delighted to be joining M&S Beauty.

“The partnership will provide a unique omnichannel opportunity for new and our existing customers to easily shop and discover the UK’s no. 1 prestige make-up brand alongside leading British retailer, M&S.”

Over the past 12 months, M&S Beauty has been evolving to be more relevant to its 22 million customers through exclusive own brand products, including Apothecary, which has grown to a 20-million-pound brand in just two years. These own brand products are being complemented with third-party brand partnerships as part of the wider ‘Brands at M&S’ strategy, including Aveda, Clinique, Origins, Ren, Emma Hardie, Eve Lom and Prai.