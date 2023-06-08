Marks & Spencer launches beauty recycling programme

Marks & Spencer has unveiled a new Beauty Takeback Scheme across over 40 of its UK stores, formed in partnership with recycling firm Handle.

The initiative will allow customers to return any form of plastic or aluminium beauty packaging from any retailer into dedicated in-store boxes located in Marks & Spencer beauty departments.

The materials and components will then be used to create new packaging and products, leveraging Handle’s abilities to carry out such a process.

The programme particularly targets the often missed parts of packaging when it comes to mainstream recycling, including lids, tubes, pumps, sachets and pipettes.

Marks & Spencer said the initiative is estimated to collect over two tonnes of empty beauty packaging from participants within its first 12 months.

In a release, Carmel McQuaid, head of ESG at the retailer, said: “We’re passionate about creating simple solutions that help our customers live lower carbon lives.

“Plastic is one of the biggest challenges facing the beauty industry and whilst there is still lots more to do, we hope this scheme encourages customers to recycle their beauty empties to give them a second life and reduce the amount of packaging that goes to landfill.

“Alongside our other schemes, including Shwopping and plastic takeback, it’s one of the many ways we’re driving the circular economy on our roadmap to net zero.”