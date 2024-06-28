Marks & Spencer launches clothing repair service with Sojo

British department store retailer Marks & Spencer has launched a clothing repair service in partnership with Sojo as an extension of its Plan A Accelerator Fund to invest in bolstering the circular economy.

A dedicated online hub will allow customers to select and book a range of bespoke repair and alteration services, including zip replacements to knitwear mending, with prices starting from five pounds.

Starting from August, the process will involve customers sending their Marks & Spencer products in need of repair to Sojo’s in-house repair team, who will then return the item directly to customers within 10 days.

The partnership with Sojo comes alongside the launch of Marks & Spencer’s ‘Plan A - Another Life’ campaign, under which all of the company’s circular services will be housed and can be found across the retailer’s website, app and stores from this month onwards.

All initiatives, including Marks & Spencer’s donation deal with Oxfam, will now be incorporated into the overarching Plan A initiative, an extension of the Accelerator Fund launched earlier this year with the goal of channelling investments into innovation projects.

In a release, Richard Price, managing director of Clothing & Home at Marks & Spencer, said: “Through the launch of our repair service, we’re making it even easier for customers to give their clothes Another life, whether they are using our new repair service or long-standing clothes recycling scheme.”