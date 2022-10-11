Marks & Spencer launches new Sparks Pay option

Marks & Spencer has introduced a new digital payment option that it will offer exclusively to its M&S Sparks membership customers.

‘Sparks Pay’ is initially rolling out through a phased launch across the British retailer’s website and app.

It will then expand through Marks & Spencer stores nationwide during 2023.

The feature consists of a digital credit account, offering ‘one-click’ purchases and balance tracking.

Through the digital channels, the payment option allows customers to apply and receive an online credit decision for up to a maximum of 500 pounds, with up to 45-days of interest-free credit.

According to the retailer’s CEO, Paul Spencer, full credit and affordability checks are also in place.

Spencer said in a statement: “We’re excited to be offering a new and simple way to pay for Sparks customers that is fully integrated with Marks & Spencer and offers a seamless online shopping and payment experience, further expanding ways to pay at Marks & Spencer.”

In a release, the department store said that the payment option builds on its effort to offer a more personalised and digitally-driven customer experience, repositioning and modernising the business for future growth.

It comes as Marks & Spencer continues to see success with its M&S Sparks loyalty programme, which it noted has grown to 16 million customers since its digital-first relaunch in 2020.