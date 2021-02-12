Marks & Spencer names new finance director for clothing and home

Marks & Spencer has appointed Khurram Uqaili as its new finance director for clothing and home.

He joins from Dixons Carphone, where he was group finance director. Prior to that, he worked as group financial controller for SSP and CFO for part of the SSP International business.

Uqaili forms part of the Marks & Spencer finance leadership team and reports to Eoin Tonge.

He replaces Shaun Wills who on Thursday was named as the new chief financial officer of Superdry, returning to the position he previously held between 2012 and 2015.