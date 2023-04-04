Marks & Spencer responds to 'inaccurate' reports of job cuts at head office

Marks & Spencer has responded to what it describes as “inaccurate” media reports that the high street retailer is considering cutting hundreds of jobs at its London head office in a cost-cutting drive.

At the weekend, The Times reported that Marks & Spencer is “embarking on a fresh round of job cuts in its head office”, with teams being reduced “across the board”.

Sources told the news publication that hundreds of jobs would probably be cut.

However, in a statement to FashionUnited, a Marks & Spencer spokesperson said it was “simply inaccurate that hundreds of roles are being cut”.

They continued: “As previously reported in October, we have said the lease on our London office ends in 2028 and that is a sensible time to think about the amount of space we have in London versus elsewhere.”

Marks & Spencer revealed in October plans to close 67 stores over the next five years to help cut costs.

It said the closures would equate to cutting 25 percent of its full-line store portfolio in order to save 300 million pounds and reduce a 100 million pound energy bill, equating to a total reduction of 400 million pounds in overheads.