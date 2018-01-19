Marks & Spencer restructures marketing team

London - M&S has reshuffled its marketing team as it continues to restructure its internal organisation as part of its five-year transformation plan to return the struggling department store to its former glory.

Marks & Spencer's new marketing team structure aims to strengthen the talent it currently has on board, and closely align them with the strategic priorities of the food and clothing and homes business units. The restructured marketing team sees Sharry Cramond join the team in the newly created role of Marketing Director, Food & Hospitality. Cramond joins the team at M&S from Southeastern Grocers in the US, bringing years of experience in retail and digital marketing having previously held senior positions at Tesco and Coles Australia.

"We’re changing M&S. Marketing and customer engagement will play a significant part in our transformation," said Patrick Bousquet-Chavanne, Executive Director, Customer, Marketing & Digital at M&S. "The new team structure reflects this and, coupled with our one-brand approach, will ensure that we are faster, more commercial and acutely focused on our customers. Sharry is a creative firebrand who brings strong food and digital experience to the team. We are looking forward to working together to drive our transformation plan with pace and clarity for our customers."

In order to strengthen Cramond's new position at M&S, Nathan Ansell, currently Marks & Spencer's Marketing Director Customer & Loyalty, has been appointed to the new role of Marketing Director, Clothing & Home. Completing the senior marketing team will be Rob Weston who will move to be Marketing Director, Brand & Customer, assuming responsibility for a new customer centre of excellence in addition to his current brand remit. All three roles will report to Patrick Bousquet-Chavanne, Executive Director, Customer, Marketing & Digital.

In addition to these changes within Marks & Spencer marketing team, which is effective from January 29, M&S has confirmed Victoria Self appointed as Digital Director, reporting to Patrick Bousquet-Chavanne. Self is set to will take up her role on January 25.