Marks & Spencer reveals technology transformation programme

London - M&S has unveiled its new 'technology transformation programme' which aims to turn the high street department store into a digital-first driven business. The new programme, part of Marks & Spencer wider five-year transformation plan, has been designed to offer more agile, faster and commercial technological functions to drive future growth.

Marks & Spencer plans on implementing a number of changes to its business strategy following an extensive review which aims to bring real value to its customers and the overall company. New changes include the creation of a new Technology Operating Model, which is set to drive significant efficiencies in how M&S works with new tech from March 1, the appointment of Tata Consultancy Services as its main tech partner and the simplification and consolidation of M&S's technology supplier base.

"We are committed to transforming M&S for our colleagues, customers, and shareholders by delivering digital-first retailing across our stores and offices," said Steve Rowe, CEO at M&S in a statement. "Technology plays a huge role in this transformation – and having the right partners and model will enable us to be more agile, flexible and responsive. Through our Technology Transformation Programme, our business will be faster, simpler and more focused on achieving a seamless customer experience."

The new Technology Transformation Programme will cost Marks & Spencer a one-off cost of 25 million pounds but aims to deliver annual efficiencies of approximately 30 million pounds by 2021/2022. The new programme is set to drive clearer accountabilities by offering a more customer-centric approach to technology services. Following the launch of M&S new Technology Operating Model, 250 existing M&S Technology roles will be transferred under TUPE to become TCS roles.

Photo: M&S White City, courtesy of Marks and Spencer