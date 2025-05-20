Marks & Spencers faces class action lawsuit over cyber attack

British department store chain Marks & Spencer is facing a multimillion pound lawsuit following its cyber attack. The complaint specifically pertains to Scottish customers whose personal data was stolen during the incident.

Marks & Spencer confirmed that consumer data had been stolen in the cyber attack last week. However, it noted that there was no evidence of usable card details, payment information or customer passports among the data that was stolen.

Now, however, law firm Thompsons Solicitors has set about on a class action claim against the retailer after being inundated by Scottish Marks & Spencer consumers “who have been caught up in this online heist”.

Speaking to The Sunday Mail, senior partner of the firm, Patrick McGuire, said: “We have a situation here where one of the most famous retailers in the UK have allowed criminals to pillage the personal details of hundreds of thousands of Scottish customers.”

McGuire added that he believed this is the “biggest data theft case” the firm has been involved in, with the team already seeing an influx of enquiries from customers whose details have been stolen.

Marks & Spencer was faced with the cyber incident late April, when, following reports from consumers of issues with its website, it said it was enacting “proactive management” of the ordeal.

The retailer has since seen over 1.2 billion pounds shed off its market value, while CEO Stuart Machin is also said to be facing a 1.1 million pound pay reduction in its wake.

The attack was the first of what became many cyber incidents in the preceding weeks, with luxury department store Harrods and French brand Dior among the later targets.

FashionUnited has contacted Marks & Spencer with a request to comment.