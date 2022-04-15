Marni launches digital experience ‘Wearweare’

Luxury fashion house Marni has launched its first foray in the metaverse with the unveiling of a digital experience that brings looks from its SS22 collection into the online world.

Through the Wearweare experience, users are able to interact with looks from its runway show that have been translated into a 3D lookbook, augmented reality (AR) interface and an immersive, metaverse-inspired environment.

Made in collaboration with Futurecorp, the experience hopes to highlight the Italian label’s commitment to increasing its presence in immersive content in a bid to create meaningful connections with its customers.

“I don’t consider ‘virtuality’ as a way to detach from reality, but as a different means to explore human experience,” said Marni’s creative director, Francesco Risso, in a release.

Risso continued: “Through the Wearweare programme, we expanded the ideals of human connection at the core of the physical fashion show last September, offering users a new point of view and a new entry-point to engage with content in a very personal and immersive way.”