Marquee Brands acquires California-based sock innovator Stance

Marquee Brands, the global brand accelerator, has acquired Stance, the California-based lifestyle and performance sock brand known for its bold designs and cultural collaborations. Founded in 2009, Stance now joins Marquee’s portfolio of high-profile names including Martha Stewart, Laura Ashley, Sur La Table, BCBG, Ben Sherman, Body Glove and Dakine—bringing total retail sales across the platform to 4.5 billion dollars.

As part of the acquisition, Marquee Brands announced a new partnership with United Legwear and Apparel Co. (ULAC), which will become Stance’s core global licensee across all markets except China. ULAC will manage product design, development, retail and e-commerce operations, and distribution for Stance’s core categories of socks and underwear for men, women and children, supporting the brand’s presence in 42 countries and more than 1,100 U.S. wholesale accounts.

“We are thrilled to welcome Stance into the portfolio as an established cultural touchpoint known for bold design, creativity and collaborations with athletes, musicians and artists,” said Heath Golden, CEO of Marquee Brands. He added that the partnership with ULAC represents a strong opportunity to build global scale, accelerate category expansion and strengthen Marquee’s strategy of investing in brands with enduring relevance.

Stance, widely credited with redefining the sock category, brings extensive partnerships with the NBA, MLB, Disney, Marvel, Star Wars and Warner Bros. Discovery, as well as previous collaborations with figures such as Billie Eilish, Dwyane Wade and the Estate of Basquiat. The brand’s innovation in fabric technology positions it to expand further into activewear, athleisure and footwear.

ULAC CEO and President Isaac E. Ash said Stance aligns with the company’s commitment to innovation and design: “Stance is a perfect fit – a pioneering brand that transformed everyday essentials into expressions of style… ULAC is excited to partner with Marquee Brands and continue that legacy.”