Marquee Brands acquires outdoor brand Dakine

Marquee Brands has added a new brand to its portfolio. The company, which owns the labels BCBGMaxAzria, Ben Sherman, BCBGeneration, Bruno Magli and Body Glove, has announced the acquisition of outdoor lifestyle brand Dakine and all related intellectual property.

Investment management firm Neuberger Berman assisted Marquee Brands in the transaction, which included a long-term license agreement with JR286, a company from Southern California which will act as Dakine’s operating partner. Commenting on the deal, Neuberger Berman’s Managing Director Zachary Sigel said in a statement: “Dakine is a high quality brand with a performance integrity and legacy of innovation that has allowed it to develop a fiercely passionate customer following. This brand is truly emblematic of the types of acquisitions we seek to make for the Marquee Brands portfolio”.

Founded in Hawaii in 1979, Dakine first became famous for its surf range, but it soon expanded to include products for snow sports, hiking and cycling. Today, the company is headquartered in both Oregon, USA, and France. “Marquee Brands’ vision is to intensify Dakine’s focus on producing high quality products for its snow, surf and bike customers while also pushing the brand to explore exciting and uncharted waters”, stated Michael DeVirgilio, President of Marquee Brands.

Dakine’s current CEO, Ken Meidell, will be joining Marquee’s team. The teams working in Hood River, Los Angeles, and Annecy, France, will also be maintained.

Photo: Dakine Facebook