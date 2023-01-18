Marquee Brands invests in Hatch, creates parent company for maternity brands

Marquee Brands has invested in maternity fashion brand Hatch and announced a new parent company, Hatch Collective, to consolidate its other maternity labels.

US brand Hatch announced Wednesday the completion of a growth equity funding financing, though the amount raised was not disclosed.

Newly formed Hatch Collective will be led by Hatch founder and CEO Ariane Goldman, and will assume operational responsibility within North America for Marquee Brands’ other maternity labels: Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in the Pod, and Destination Maternity.

“It’s an honor to have Marquee’s confidence in our ability and expertise to unite these brands under a singular vision to meet the myriad of needs for women at every stage of motherhood,” Goldman said in a statement.

She said the deal will allow the business to gain “invaluable operational collaboration, margin gains, better financial relationships, and more customer insights”.

“I’m thrilled to leverage my perspective as a mother to reconnect our products, across styles, brands, and price points, with our consumers,” she said.

Lindsay Bressler, chief operating officer at Hatch Collective, said she expects the newly formed platform, which will be anchored and operated by Hatch, to triple revenue profitably this year.

Marquee Brands president Heath Golden commented: “It’s been impossible to ignore Hatch’s pioneering influence in the maternity category, they’ve become a powerful voice and captivating destination for mothers.”

He said Goldman has “built an extraordinary brand and team and we are overjoyed to have her at the helm of Marquee’s heritage maternity brands to take them to new heights; we share the same spirit of dedication to motherhood”.