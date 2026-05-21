Marquee Brands signs agreement with Damac Group to acquire majority stake in Roberto Cavalli

Marquee Brands has announced a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake in Roberto Cavalli, through a strategic partnership with the Dubai-based Damac Group.

Closing of the transaction is expected in the second quarter of 2026

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026, after which Damac Group will “remain a significant shareholder,” a statement read. Founded in Florence in 1970, Roberto Cavalli joins Marquee Brands' portfolio of global brands, which includes Martha Stewart; Laura Ashley; Sur La Table; Bcbgmaxazria; and Stance. “The addition of Roberto Cavalli further strengthens Marquee Brands' position as a leader in the luxury and lifestyle sectors, bringing total retail sales for the entire portfolio to approximately five billion US dollars,” the statement continued.

“Roberto Cavalli stands as one of Italy's defining luxury fashion houses, with a bold creative identity and an enduring brand identity,” said Heath Golden, CEO of Marquee Brands. “We see extraordinary potential to build on this foundation through careful brand management and strategic expansion. In partnership with Damac, a leader in luxury real estate, we will continue to elevate the Roberto Cavalli experience worldwide.”

Marquee Brands announces The Level group as primary operating partner

“Roberto Cavalli is one of the most distinctive luxury brands in the world. After several years dedicated to consolidating the brand's foundations, we sought a strategic partner with the necessary expertise to take the brand to the next level. We are confident that Marquee Brands is the right partner to do so. Given our love for the brand and our significant ongoing shareholding, we look forward to supporting Marquee Brands' efforts. This includes continuing to expand the Roberto Cavalli lifestyle through branded residences and hospitality projects in key global destinations, an area that remains wholly owned and managed by Damac. This collaboration marks a new and exciting era for the brand. We look forward to its significant future expansion,” added Hussain Sajwani, founder of Damac Group.

Marquee Brands will accelerate Roberto Cavalli's growth by introducing new categories, services and experiential touchpoints. The press release specifies that this expansion will occur in Europe; the UK; the US; the Middle East; Asia-Pacific; and Latin America.

Damac will continue to develop the brand's presence through Roberto Cavalli-branded residences and hospitality projects in key global markets, strengthening the brand's luxury positioning and appeal. “The partnership creates a powerful platform that combines Marquee Brands' expertise in global brand development with Damac's leadership in luxury real estate and hospitality, unlocking significant new opportunities for the future of Roberto Cavalli.”

As part of the transaction, Marquee Brands has announced that Milan-based The Level Group (TLG) will be its primary operating partner. The Level Group will lead the development, production and distribution of the brand's womenswear and menswear collections, ensuring a unified and elevated product vision in key markets. In addition, Tlg will assume responsibility for retail and e-commerce operations and wholesale distribution in Europe and the US, strengthening Roberto Cavalli's direct-to-consumer presence and global retail strategy.