Marquee Brands takes back BCBG licenses from Centric Brand

Licensing and operations for the BCBG brands are returning to Marquee Brands, which owns both BCBG Max Azria and BCBGeneration. Previously, licensing for both brands was controlled by Centric Brands, which has filed for bankruptcy this week.

Marquee Brands will continue operations of wholesale and e-commerce business for BCBG.

“Marquee is a brand owner that manages a portfolio of world class assets under diverse business models including a 'digital first' mindset where each of the directly managed brands is experiencing double digit year-over-year growth on ecommerce, even during this crisis,” Diane Bekhor, senior vice president of brand management over the BCBG brands, said in a statement. “ We are excited to have our hands on the wheel toward this next phase of growth and will be working closely with Centric to ensure a smooth transition."

The company has decided to bring all e-commerce for its owned brands in-house to directly manage site design, merchandising, content creation and customer engagement. To do this, it is launching Marquee-Direct, a direct-to-consumer platform that allows Marquee to maintain a more sustainable scale and achieve better operating leverage.

Ben Sherman, Body Glove, Dakine, Bruno Magli, Motherhood Maternity and Pea in a Pod are already integrated into Marquee-Direct.

“Taking back the BCBG business and integrating it on to our Marquee-Direct platform with a heightened focus on product and our global partners will no doubt result in profitability that exceeds what could have been achieved through the prior license,” Marquee's head of strategy and corporate development, Jonathan Greller, commented."

photo:via BCBG website