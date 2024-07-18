Mary Portas backs petition attempting to block Shein’s UK IPO

Retail expert Mary Portas has backed a newly launched petition calling on the UK government to block Shein’s controversial IPO filing on the London Stock Exchange.

Sharing a link to the petition in her Instagram story, Portas joins a growing number of fashion and retail businesses, figures and experts in expressing concern over the possibility of Shein’s listing.

The ‘Say No to Shein’ petition was started by “fair fashion campaigner” Venetia La Manna and has so far garnered nearly 36,000 signatures [at the time of publication].

The petition specifically requests for the government to put a stop to the possible Shein IPO until a thorough investigation into the company’s labour practices, environmental impact and tax arrangements has been carried out. Upon completion, and if violations are found, the petition then calls for Shein’s application to be rejected.

The initiative has already been backed by a number of notable figures, including former MP for Brighton Pavillion and co-leader of the Green Party, Caroline Lucas, who said: “There should be no place on the London Stock Exchange for companies that exacerbate climate breakdown, violate workers rights and avoid taxes.

“This is a test of the new government's commitment to upholding higher social and environmental standards. They should block Shein's listing until binding safeguards covering its entire supply chain are applied, and any abuses fully remedied.”

It is the latest challenge faced by Shein in its pursuit of a global public listing, having already been blocked by US senators when it began approaching the New York Stock Exchange for a potential filing.

The Chinese fast fashion giant then turned its attention to the UK, however has since faced backlash from local human rights organisations, industry organisations and government officials.