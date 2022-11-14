Maryland governor-elect Wes Moore steps down from Under Armour board

Wes Moore has stepped down from Under Armour, Inc. board of directors effective immediately due to his election as governor of the state of Maryland.

"On behalf of the entire team, I'd like to congratulate Wes, and thank him for his dynamic leadership as well as the significant contributions he made as a member of Under Armour's board of directors," said Kevin Plank, the company’s executive chair and brand chief in a release.

"It has been a pleasure serving on Under Armour's board and sharing my passion for purpose and community with the brand," added Wes Moore.

Moore, the former CEO of the Robin Hood Foundation, joined the board in October 2020 and served as a member of the corporate governance and sustainability committee.