Massimo Carnelli joins Jack Wolfskin as director sales South Europe

German outdoor apparel, footwear and equipment brand Jack Wolfskin has announced that Massimo Carnelli has joined the organisation as director sales South Europe and new markets.

Carnelli, the company said in a release, is an accomplished sales, product and marketing leader in the industry with more than 26 years of experience, most of them serving the Adidas Group covering various positions. Most recently he held the position of senior director Reebok brand and ecom in Italy.

Based in Monza, Italy, Carnelli, the company added, will initially focus on building Jack Wolfskin’s regional structure to further implement the brand’s omni-channel distribution strategy through corporate-owned retail stores, wholesale accounts and e-commerce.

“South Europe is an important market in Jack Wolfskin’s strategic global growth strategy,” said Richard Collier, Jack Wolfskin’s CEO, adding, “Max is an exceptionally talented leader with an entrepreneurial mindset and a proven track record that will help establish Jack Wolfskin as a key outdoor brand throughout the region.”

In addition to Italy, Carnelli is responsible for establishing a market presence in Spain and France and expanding Jack Wolfskin business in the Middle East and other new markets. He started with the organisation on July 1 and reports to Natascha el Mahmoud, general manager commercial Europe at Jack Wolfskin.

“Excited to join Jack Wolfskin and give my contribution to build the South Europe strategy implementing a sustainable and growing business model in the region,” added Carnelli.

South Europe is part of a global expansion strategy that Jack Wolfskin set in motion in 2021. In addition to major growth markets in the USA and China, the company will continue to maintain its strong presence in the DACH region while focusing on extending sales and awareness in The Netherlands, Belgium, Great Britain, Poland and Italy through an omnichannel business strategy that includes corporate-owned stores, wholesale partnerships and digital sales.