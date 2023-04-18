Matalan appoints chief customer and omni-channel officer

Omni-channel fashion and homeware retailer Matalan has appointed Ali Jones into the new role of chief customer and omni-channel officer.

The company said in a release that Ali will join the business tomorrow, April 19, and her initial focus will be establishing a new customer function within Matalan to connect all customer touchpoints and provide further clarity and accountability for the customers. Matalan’s marketing, ecommerce and international teams will come under the customer and omni-Channel function, creating one dedicated team.

Commenting on Ali’s appointment, Jo Whitfield, CEO of Matalan, said: “I am really excited about the opportunity that this appointment will give us, building on the great foundations and plans already in place. Working closely with Ali and her team, we will build a connected strategy and stronger brand experience, however our customers choose to shop with Matalan.”

Ali, the company added, joins Matalan with an extensive retail background, with the majority of her career spent in customer centric strategic roles at executive level. Most recently, Ali was customer & community director at the Co-op Group from 2018 to 2022, and previously held senior brand, omni-channel and marketing roles at Woolworths Australia, Debenhams, M&S, Next and Arcadia Group.

“There is no doubt that Matalan’s value proposition is ever more important to customers in the current inflationary environment, and I believe there is a great opportunity to transform the customer journey and bring more consumers to Matalan, more often, via a seamless omni-channel experience,” added Ali Jones.