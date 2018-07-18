Matalan recruiting 150 new staff for its distribution centre in Kirkby

Matalan is giving the UK job market a boost. The affordable fashion brand from Liverpool is looking to hire 150 warehouse operatives from Merseyside to work at its distribution centre in Kirkby.

”Matalan’s retail and e-commerce business has grown and demand continues to grow. As a consequence, Matalan has invested in the team to deliver this growth”, said the company in a statement.

Roles will be Monday to Friday, with both day shifts and night shifts available. Recruitment will take place from now until the end of August, with successful applicants receiving full-time contracts for a minimum of 12 weeks. Those that do well in the job can have the opportunity to extend the contract or join Matalan on a permanent basis once the contract comes to an end.

Interested in the vacancy? You can apply on Matalan’s website or attend the company’s open day at its headquarters at Perimeter Road, L33, 7SZ, on Saturday, July 21, from 9:00AM to 11:00 AM. Bring a copy of your CV.