Matalan secures 25 million pounds investment to accelerate growth

UK fashion and homeware retailer Matalan has announced a commitment for an additional 25 million pounds (33.32 million dollars) in funding from its core investor group. The consortium includes US-based Invesco, UK-based Tresidor, UK-based Man Group, and US-based Napier Park.

If drawn down, the capital will be used to advance the strategic progress delivered by the business over the past year. The retailer intends to accelerate investment in key growth areas, specifically focusing on product development, brick and mortar stores, and its digital offering.

The move aims to strengthen the brand proposition across style, quality, and value to drive further market share gains. Matalan chief executive officer Henrik Nordvall stated that the commitment reflects investor confidence in the current strategy and the growing momentum within the business.

Expansion of store refresh programme

A primary focus for the new capital is the acceleration of the company’s store refresh programme. Recent data indicates that upgraded locations have outperformed the wider estate by 12 percent.

The additional funding will enable the retailer to fast-track this roll out. It now plans to complete 40 store upgrades during the first half of 2026.

Alongside physical infrastructure, the funds will support increased investment in seasonal product lines. This is designed to bolster the retail offer during critical trading periods throughout the financial year.

Financial performance and earnings growth

The funding announcement follows the release of third quarter results for the 13 weeks ended November 28, 2025. Matalan reported that EBITDA, pre-IFRS16, rose by 38 percent to 27 million pounds.

Growth was supported by a like-for-like sales increase of 2 percent and improved operational efficiencies. This performance contributes to a strong financial year to date, with pre-IFRS16 EBITDA up 53 percent to 61 million pounds in H1 2026.

“We’re investing for growth and seeking to increase the pace of that investment in the areas we are seeing the strongest returns,” Nordvall added. The CEO noted that the focus remains on strengthening the market position through a competitive value proposition.