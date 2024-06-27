Matches customers reportedly warned of imminent website closure

Months after entering administration under its new owner Frasers Group, Matches is now believed to be preparing for the imminent closure of its website.

According to media reports, the retailer is understood to have sent an email to its customers warning that they will have until June 30 to shop on its site.

Next to this, Matches added a further 20 percent off on already discounted products, many of which descend from luxury third-party brands.

While the exact future of Matches remains uncertain, its closure had already been speculated following the announcement that Frasers had entered the company into administration in March.

From here, there have been a series of shifts at the firm, particularly in the way of management, with its CEO and CFO among those getting the cut alongside a reported 273 jobs.

Frasers had initially looked into ways to stabilise the business, the company stated at the time, but it became clear that “too much change would be required to restructure it”, while the funding requirements would be “far in excess” of viable amounts.

As Matches’ temporary administrators, Teneo, continued its operational activities, in April, Frasers made the decision to buy back Matches’ intellectual property. What this will entail for the future of the company is currently uncertain.