Matchesfashion.com could enter stock market

Matchesfashion.com, better known to London shoppers as Matches, could be floated on the stockmarket as the company is thought to have brought on advisers to to manage the process.

While not always a successful business, many designers complained of being paid very late outside of payment terms, yet the retailer always managed to keep the best brands stocked in its boutiques.

Founded in 1987, owners Ruth and Tom Chapman sold 30 percent of the company to Scottish Equity Partners and venture capitalist firm Highlight. They also stepped down from managing the business in 2013 when Ulric Jerome became chief executive.

All the changes have paid off, as the company saw a 61 percent rise in sales to 204 million pounds for the year to January 31.

Despite the majority of its sales coming from its online offering, matchesfashion.com is poised to open its sixth physical London site, including two private shopping townhouses.

Photo credit:Matchesfashion menswear, source: Matchesfashion men's Facebook page