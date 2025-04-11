Material innovator Simplifyber raises 12 million dollars

Simplifyber, a company innovating in bio-based materials, has raised 12 million dollars (10.5 million euros) in a new funding round. The news was reported by Suzano Ventures, which led the round.

Simplifyber is a start-up that is engaged in a 3D printing process. This would drastically reduce the environmental impact of 'soft goods' and the use of synthetic fibers. The company has developed a fiber called Fybron. The fiber is bio-based and biodegradable, according to the press release. The fiber can be injected into 3D molds for various 'soft goods'. This eliminates the process of spinning, weaving, cutting and sewing.

Simplifyber has already collaborated with Danish fashion brand Ganni to create a shoe. The upper part of the shoe (not the sole) was made of Simplifyber material.

The capital injection of 12 million will be used to strengthen the science behind the material and the mechanical engineering capabilities. In addition, production needs to be expanded, business development and partnerships need to be accelerated and new facilities need to be built.