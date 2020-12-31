Maternity brand Seraphine acquired in 50 million pound deal

UK maternity and nursing brand Seraphine has been acquired in a management buyout led by tech and consumer growth investor Mayfair Equity Partners in a deal valuing the company at around 50 million pounds.

Mayfair acquired the company from Bridgepoint Growth and entrepreneur founder Cécile Reinaud who launched the brand back in 2002 as a boutique store in Kensington, London.

The company now sells across 127 countries around the world and has flagships in the UK, Europe and the US.

Reinaud said in a statement: “I’m delighted that Seraphine is backed by a new investor and will continue its exciting growth journey. Bridgepoint has been incredibly supportive for the last three and a half years and I am now handing over Seraphine to its amazingly talented management team under the leadership of David Williams.

“As the brand founder I am very proud of the achievements of Seraphine and delighted that my early entrepreneurial vision has blossomed into a global brand loved by mothers all over the globe.”

Seraphine’s revenue has been growing at around 30 percent per annum over the last few years. Today, around 90 percent of its sales come through online channels, which have benefited from the online boom during lockdowns this year.

Seraphine CEO David Williams said: “The global annual market for maternity wear is now more than 5 billion pounds. Seraphine is perfectly positioned to capitalise on this with our expanding digital footprint and in-house product team, who design innovative, quality products for mums at every stage of the maternity journey.

“Over the last few years, we have strengthened our service proposition, marketing, technology and logistics and now have the perfect platform for the next stage of our impressive growth. We have been very selective about who we partner with and have been incredibly fortunate to have found both Bridgepoint and Mayfair.”

Daniel Sasaki, managing partner at Mayfair Equity Partners, added: “With its depth of range, market leading innovation, and premium brand positioning Seraphine has grown to become a scale specialist maternity and nursing brand with a digitally led business model.

“By investing more in digitally led growth, specialist product innovation, and increased brand marketing, we will be backing the Seraphine team to accelerate their growth in the UK, Europe, US. We are thrilled to be partnering with David and the Seraphine team.”