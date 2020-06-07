Maternity lingerie apparel market to grow by 3 percent by the end of 2024

New York – A new market analysis indicates that maternity intimate wear market is poised to grow by 347.31 million dollars during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 3 percent during that period.

Market research firm Technavio has recently released its new Global Maternity Intimate Wear Market 2020-2024 Report, suggesting three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.

Year-over-year estimated growth for 2020 is 2.79 percent globally, with Europe posed to be the main source of growth (32 percent of total growth.)

This report presents a fragmented maternity intimate apparel market, which degree of fragmentation is expected to accelerate over the next four years.

Per Technavio, Belly Bandit, Cake Maternity, Destination Maternity Corp., Hanesbrands Inc., JoJo Maman Bébé, Lamaze International, Mamaway Maternity, Medela AG, Thyme Maternity, and Tytex AS. are some of the major market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments and channels like online, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Image credits: Technavio Global Maternity Intimate Wear Market 2020-2024 Report