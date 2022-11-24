Matthew Bilunas and Carolyn Bojanowski to join Genesco’s board of directors

Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retailer has appointed two new independent directors Matthew M. Bilunas, chief financial officer of Best Buy Co., Inc., and Carolyn Bojanowski, executive vice president merchandising, Sephora USA, to its board of directors, effective January 29, 2023.

Genesco also announced that current directors Matthew C. Diamond and Kevin P. McDermott will retire from the board and will not stand for reelection at the company’s 2023 annual meeting of shareholders.

Commenting on the new appointments, Greg Sandfort, Genesco's lead independent director, said: "Having driven significant value creation at their respective companies, Matt and Carolyn’s experience and insights will serve Genesco well and support the company's continued growth and strategic direction.”

“On behalf of the board, I'd like to thank Matt and Kevin for their exemplary service, dedication and commitment to Genesco and all of our stakeholders," Sandfort added.

Mimi Vaughn, board chair, president and CEO of Genesco, said: “Matt and Carolyn will bring tremendous knowledge and perspectives into the boardroom as we continue our acceleration as a footwear focused company."

A retail leader with a career spanning 27 years, Bilunas, the company added brings a wealth of finance, capital allocation, financial planning and analysis, technical accounting, operations, supply chain, e-commerce and strategy experience to the board.

During his tenure at Fortune 100 retailer Best Buy, he has held a variety of global finance leadership roles and played a pivotal role in Best Buy's remarkable transformation.

Bojanowski brings to the board more than 20 years of retail expertise with a record of driving e-commerce, dotcom merchandising, brand marketing, digital marketing, brand and product development, loyalty and revenue optimization performance. The company further said that she played an instrumental role in the introduction of Sephora's beauty Insider loyalty program.