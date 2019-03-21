Maus Frères confirms plans to acquire The Kooples

Privately-held Swiss distribution and brand management group Maus Frères has confirmed that it has entered into “exclusive negotiations” to acquire contemporary fashion brand, The Kooples.

In an official statement, Maus Frères said that it was in talks with the shareholders of The Kooples, and that the brand would join its ‘International Brands’ division, headed up by Thierry Guibert, which already includes Lacoste, Gant, Aigle and Tecnifibre.

It added that if successful, the transaction could be finalised by the end of the first half of 2019, and would “strengthen Maus Frères' position as a major player in the premium brand market”.

Didier Maus, chairman of the board of Maus Frères, said in a statement: “Over the past few years, we have focused on strengthening and significantly expanding our existing brands. The Kooples would be a perfect add on to our brand portfolio, with its fashionable ‘urban/rock’ positioning within the affordable luxury universe.

“We are attracted by its positioning, which has enabled the brand to develop equally strong offers for women and men and therefore represents a unique potential.”

Maus Frères looking to “strengthen” position with The Kooples acquisition

Thierry Guibert, chief executive officer of Maus Frères International, added: “The Kooples enjoys a strong reputation and a high-quality distribution network. We have great ambition for the brand, and we want to help it continue to develop internationally, while remaining faithful to its roots and identity.”

Founded in Paris in 2008 by three brothers, Alexandre, Laurent and Raphaël Elicha, The Kooples has grown strongly since its creation, positioning itself as an affordable luxury brand targeting both men and women. It reported a turnover of 227 million euros for 2018, and is active in 32 countries through its own distribution network of 334 points of sale, mainly in Europe and the US, as well as online.

Image: courtesy of The Kooples