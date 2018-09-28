Max Capital Management and Global Brand Partners enter partnership

Max Capital Management Holding Ltd is now officially becoming one of the angel investors of Global Brand Partners Pte Ltd. A signing ceremony was held at Hilton Hotel, Petaling Jaya on September 13, attended by more than 100 participants. Present at the signing ceremony were Adj. Prof. Maxshangkar, the founder and group CEO of MCM, and Killick Datta, the founder and CEO of GBP.

Speaking at the event, Datta pointed out that fitness is currently the single fastest growing category in the sports industry. The fitness market is growing worldwide and more and more people are becoming health conscious and flocking to the fitness studios and gym. Fitness training is also now a part of every sports. The timing to enter the fitness activewear sector is important to ensure success in this industry. He also said that "Gym is the new pub" as a meeting place for young people. This category has also grown rapidly as activewear that also now become a part of streetwear.

In a statement by Maxshangkar, he shared with the GIC members that GBP is in the blue ocean of a 200 billion dollar sportswear industry. With the experienced management team that created many infamous international sports apparel brands, MCM believed this will be a sound and solid investment.

photo: via PR Newswire