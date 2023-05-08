Max&Co. to introduce girls’ line through Brave Kid link up

OTB-owned Brave Kid has signed a licensing agreement with Max Mara Group subsidiary Max&Co. for the distribution of the brand’s first line for girls aged four to 16 years.

The five-year partnership, beginning spring/summer 2024, will cover the development, production and worldwide distribution of the new line, and will continue on from the autumn/winter season 2024 season with a capsule collection.

Starting next July, Brave Kid will be responsible for the distribution in the wholesale channel, with the collection to ultimately become available in Max&Co.’s Milan Showroom

From November 2023, the capsule will also be present at the brand’s Milan flagship store and on its own e-commerce site as well as Brave Kid’s platform.

Through the deal, Brave Kid said it consolidated its brand portfolio, which already includes the likes of Diesel, MM6 Maison Margiela and Marni, all OTB-owned brands, as well as licensing agreements with Dsquared2 and Myar.

In a release, Maria Giulia Prezioso Maramotti, Max&Co.’s global omnichannel director and Max Mara’s global brand ambassador, called the move a “historic moment” for the brand, adding that it was important to experiment with its style and DNA for the new collection.

She added: “We are proud and happy to be able to start this project with Brave Kid which, in addition to being a leading company in the sector that operates in the pursuit of excellence, shares our same values of quality and style research, typical values of the history of Italian companies.”