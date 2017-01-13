London - McArthurGlen, owner, developer and manager of numerous designer outlets across Europe, has taken over Rosada Fashion Outlet in Roosendaal, the Netherlands from Resolution Property.

The group acquired the fashion outlet for an undisclosed amount, as the sale is set to be completed sometime in March, 2017. The acquisition sees McArthurGlen added another designer outlet in the area to its portfolio, as the group currently owns the one located in Roermond, located on the boarder with Germany.

“The purchase of the Rosada Fashion Outlet reinforces our acquisition strategy, following on from our partnership with Thomas Dankbar at Ochtrup, early last year,” said McArthurGlen managing director of development Gary Bond in a statement. “It forms part of our overall growth strategy which also focuses on greenfield development and organic growth. Rosada represents an exciting opportunity for our group and we are looking forward to taking it to the next level in 2017.”

The sale of the outlet centre Rosada comes not long after it finished the second stage of its expansion plan, which saw the current owners Resolution Property expanded the designer outlet by over 7,500 square meters of extra selling space. This helped boost the outlets turnover by 54 percent and attract close to 70 new lettings.

Photo credit: McArthurGlen acquires Rosada Fashion Outlet in the Netherlands