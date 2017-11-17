McArthurGlen sales reach 4.5 billion euros in FY17

Developer of designer outlets, McArthurGlen Group has announced that total sales across its 24-centre portfolio increased to 4.5 billion euros (5.3 billion dollars) in 2017. The company recently also announced the appointment of Tom Enraght-Moony as its new Chief Customer Officer.

Commenting on the company’s strong trading performance, Julia Calabrese, McArthurGlen’s CEO, said in a statement: “Over the past 12 months our programme of new development, acquisition and expansion has added 85,000 sq. m. of new retail space in major catchment and tourist locations, taking our collective 90 minute catchment to 160 million consumers. Through these new centres and expansions McArthurGlen has delivered 400 additional stores, partnered with over 100 new brands, grown footfall to 90 million visits and created nearly 3,000 new jobs.”

Developments at McArthurGlen in 2017

In April 2017 the group opened the first designer outlet in the South of France, Designer Outlet Provence, which the company expects to attract nearly two million visitors by the end of the year. The 120 million euro centre will unveil its latest store this November, and department store Printemps will open doors to its first ever outlet store in 150 years.

The company said, April 2017 also saw McArthurGlen complete the acquisition of the Rosada Fashion Outlet in the Netherlands, one of the largest in the McArthurGlen portfolio. In addition, four of McArthurGlen’s most successful centres - Serravalle and Noventa in Italy, Roermond in the Netherlands and Parndorf in Austria - also opened new phases.

With a portfolio of 3000 stores the group completed over 500 leasing deals in the past 12 months. The company added that the group’s retail offering has been enhanced with over 100 new brands from Longchamp and Montblanc in Roermond to Hotel Chocolat in Cheshire Oaks and Fendi in Serravalle.

“In the last 12 months we have introduced several new product categories, with each centre evolving its brand mix in line with its customer profile,” added Adrian Nelson, McArthurGlen's Group Leasing and Brand Development Director.

The company added that in the past 12 months tax free sales rose by 13 percent, with like-for-like international spend growing by 50 percent over a three year period. China, Russia and South Korea remain the most prominent markets, McArthurGlen said, adding, accounting for over 50 per cent of all tax-free sales, spending on average six times more than other customers.

The company future key developments include, McArthurGlen’s entry into the Spanish market with Malaga designer outlet due to open in autumn 2018. Spring 2019 will see the launch of McArthurGlen designer outlet Vancouver Airport Phase II that will add 40 new stores. Opening in autumn 2019, McArthurGlen designer outlet Ashford Phase II will add 35 new stores to Richard Roger’s designed centre. Taking the McArthurGlen portfolio to 26 centres and scheduled to open in 2020, McArthurGlen designer outlet Remscheid will be the next new centre to open in the German market.

