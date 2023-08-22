MCM continues repositioning with new Cindy Crawford campaign

German luxury house MCM is continuing on its path of repositioning through the unveiling of a new autumn/winter 2023 campaign starring supermodel Cindy Crawford.

Photographed by Juergen Teller, Crawford can be seen surrounded by a number of the label’s archival styles featuring its signature monogram, the Cognac Visetos, and sporting an assortment of leather goods.

The campaign looks to link MCM’s past with its present, the brand said in a release, while further referencing its 1996 campaign for which Crawford was also the star.

President and global brand and commercial officer of MCM Global, Sabine Brunner, said: “This new campaign is an important next step in our repositioning with a new brand direction which we first introduced at Milan Fashion Week this past June.

“With Cindy, we celebrate the classic heritage codes that helped to define us. Going forward, you will see MCM introduce a new and refreshed lifestyle assortment of ready-to wear alongside reimagined leather goods and accessories with our spring/summer 2024 collection.

“Exploring our past with Cindy Crawford is a strong reminder to our audience of the brand’s iconography—and at the same time, it sends a message about the steps that we are taking to elevate the future of MCM.”

MCM’s refreshed design identity has been driven by Tina Lutz and Katie Chung, who were appointed in June to lead the brand’s global design and creative identity in what it said was a “new era of sophistication, embracing the spirit of wanderlust and inclusivity”.