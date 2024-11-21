Media company Complex launches marketplace platform

Complex, youth culture and music media platform, has launched a new marketplace designed to offer readers and customers a selection of fashion, products and collectibles from a curation of brands powered by its own community.

‘Complex Shop’ intends to serve as a platform representative of the lifestyle and audience to which Complex has always strongly been associated with.

Its mission is to expand on a format already undertaken by the media outlet as seen in events like ComplexCon, a direct-to-consumer festival at the intersection of music, style, art and creativity.

Here, the company already provides visitors with “unprecedented access to the hottest streetwear brands”, with many companies making use of the fair to launch exclusive drops and limited edition collaborations.

Now, through Complex Shop, Complex says it wants to make the “bold step” of bringing these experiences online by “evolving into a shoppable digital hub that is expected to do over 100 million dollars in commerce sales by 2025”.

The company will also integrate shoppable merchandise directly into its editorial content and across its cover shoots to “transform each issue into an interactive experience”.

Commenting on the launch, CEO of Complex, Aaron Levant, said: “By curating a shopping collection representative of the lifestyle of our highly engaged audience, we are transforming our media platform into the leading destination for inspiration and access to the best brands on the market.

“We look forward to continuing to grow a deeper sense of community around the products our fans love.”