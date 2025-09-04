Media: Trump appeals to Supreme Court in tariff dispute

President Donald Trump has appealed to the Supreme Court to challenge an appeals court ruling that stripped him of the authority to impose extensive import tariffs under an emergency law. On Wednesday, his administration filed an appeal and requested an expedited procedure, urging the court to announce by September 10 whether it will take up the case.

The case centres on a 1977 law that allows the president to issue decrees during a crisis without congressional approval. Trump used this law to impose widespread tariffs on products from China, as well as some goods from Canada and Mexico.

However, an appeals court recently ruled that tariffs are a core power of the U.S. Congress, not the presidency, thereby denying Trump the authority to maintain them. The court’s decision is set to take effect on October 14, providing a window for Trump to appeal. The tariffs will remain in place until at least that date.

Trump has reason to be optimistic about his chances, given the conservative majority of the Supreme Court, which was solidified during his first term in office.