Meesteropleiding Coupeur will close its doors – craftsmanship will still be taught in the future

Meesteropleiding Coupeur will close its doors on August 1, the Amsterdam-based organisation that trained young professionals in tailoring and craftsmanship said in a press release. However, art of craftsmanship will still be taught in the future, now under the banner of HBO Academy and ROC van Amsterdam.

The HBO Academy, which used to be HBO Drechtsteden, and the ROC van Amsterdam have created two new craftsmanship courses where the knowledge, the network and a number of assets of Meesteropleiding Coupeur will be utilised.

“There remains a great need from the professional field for people who have mastered the craft of garment making to perfection,” wrote Meesteropleiding Coupeur in the press release.

The organisation's knowledge and experience will be used in the creation of the new Associate degree Tailor Professional, a two-year vocational course at level 5 at HBO Academy.

Moreover, the first students will start the MBO 'Tailor Professional' course at ROC van Amsterdam in the coming school year.

"ROC van Amsterdam and HBO Academy are proud to be able to continue to share the knowledge and high-quality craftsmanship that Master's Degree Coupeur has built up," stated the course’s press release.

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.nl