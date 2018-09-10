Meet the startups selected for Fashion for Good’s 4th accelerator program

Starting today, 12 new startups will join Fashion for Good’s Plug and Play Accelerator Programme, which provides them with a push to scale-up their businesses, including a twelve-week curriculum and mentorship from Adidas, C&A, Galeries Lafayette, Kering, PVH, Target and Zalando.

The fourth batch of startups to be backed by Fashion for Good include:

&Wilder, a cloud platform which enables buyers and employers to hear about worker’s everyday lives and working conditions;

Algalife, a company which makes dyes from algae microorganisms;

The Excess Materials Exchange, a digital marketplace where companies can exchange excess materials and products, helping them to turn waste into wealth;

Gibbon, a rental marketplace which matches excess inventory from brands and retailers to travelers, enabling luggage-less travel;

Green Whisper, a company focusing on banana fibre products;

Nowner, an online platform which enables brands to run their own renting platforms for customers;

Reflaunt a technology that allows customers to re-sell, donate or recycle their wardrobes;

reGain, an app which rewards consumers with discounts and coupon codes every time they send clothes for recycling;

Stuffstr, a company which partners with fashion retailers to buy back unwanted products and update consumers on the current resale value of their items;

TrusTrace, which provides a scalable digital platform for measuring, monitoring and communicating various activities in the supply chain;

The Vienna Textile Lab, a company which fabricates organic dyes from naturally occuring bacteria -- a process that emits less carbon than traditional dyes;

Save your Wardrobe

, an app which allows users to build a digital wardrobe and make better use of what they already own.

Read our interview with Save Your Wardrobe on our series about startups that aim to change the way people buy clothes

The program will last until November 29, when the twelve companies above will present their innovations to an audience of industry leaders and investors at Fashion for Good’s Innovation Hub in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.