Menswear retailer Greenwoods closes for good

New York – UK’s men’s fashion company Greenwoods closed for good after going into administration in September. Founded in Bradford in 1860, it grew to have stores across the UK selling suits, shirts and jackets.

Greenwoods went into administration in September, being saved by Stockport-based Versatile International Trading in October, which kept 40 stores open and its head office transferred from Bradford to Manchester, reports ‘Telegrapgh&Argus’.

The liquidation of the business is being handled by XL Business Solutions, based in Cleckheaton, and will result in the loss of more than 180 jobs.

For the time being, Greenwoods’ website is operational.