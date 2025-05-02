Messyweekend expands into the Philippines
Messyweekend is pushing forward with its expansion in Southeast Asia, starting with a retail partnership for the Philippines.
The Danish eyewear specialist is now available in 38 stores of the retail chain SM Retail in the Philippines, Messyweekend announced this week on the careers network Linkedin. The partnership represents an “important step for expanding Messyweekend’s presence in Southeast Asia”.
“The collaboration with SM Retail enables us to reach a wider audience and strengthen our position in one of the fastest-growing markets for eyewear,” said Messyweekend.
With its launch in the Philippines, the brand is continuing its expansion strategy of recent months. Just last month, the brand launched with a partnership with Canadian fashion retailer La Maison Simons.
The eyewear brand Messyweekend, founded in 2018, also operates four of its own stores, including one in Copenhagen, one in Ho Chi Minh City and two in Tbilisi.
This article was translated to English using an AI tool.
