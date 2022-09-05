Metaverse digital assets to be worth 225 billion dollars by 2027, says report

A new report on market opportunities in Metaverse platforms suggests digital asset marketplaces could be valued at 224.9 billion dollars by 2027.

In the "Metaverse Market by Technologies, Platforms, Solutions and Applications in Industry Verticals 2022 - 2027" report by Research and Markets, blockchain solutions supporting the Metaverse could soar to 148.6 billion dollars in the next five years.

The report assesses the market opportunity for Metaverse vendors and ancillary services providers including infrastructure, devices, software, and supporting services from 2022 to 2027.

At the interchange between physical and virtual worlds, the Metaverse is creating a new universe in which digital consumers and businesses engage in communications, applications, content, and commerce.

Many fashion companies have already committed billions of dollars to the Metaverse, as have governmental organizations. The report states the dominant trend is for cyber-to-physical interchange as a means of enriching society and providing the next boom to the digital economy.

Perhaps the biggest opportunity in the Metaverse is virtual reality, which is valued at 226.6 billion dollars. User-generated content and social media within the Metaverse will reach 82.9 billion dollars by 2027.