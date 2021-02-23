MF Brands Group appoints new CEO at The Kooples

The Swiss Group, which also owns Lacoste, Aigle, and Gant, said in a Linkedin post: “Marie Schott with her passion and her energy will, amongst other missions, oversee the increase in the creativity and desirability of the brand and continue with its digital and global development.

“Her entrepreneurial background and product expertise are major assets to the success of her mission. More than ever, our group wants to emphasize creativity and innovation within its brands and is therefore counting on her talent and commitment to further accelerate the pace of growth for The Kooples.”

Schott is the founder of lingerie brand AnaShaf, which was launched last year, and held the position of executive director at French fashion label Etam between 2011 and 2018.

She replaces Romain Guinier, who was appointed CEO of The Kooples in May 2019 after the label was acquired by MF Brands Group.

At the time of the acquisition, group president Thierry Guibert said the move reflected the group’s strategic direction. However, The Kooples will remain an independent brand, “but will benefit from the synergies and savoir-faire of the other members of the group.”

In 2019, MF Brands Group’s sales increased 15 percent to 2.64 billion euros, representing a business volume of 3.21 billion euros including licences sales. The Kooples generated revenue of 220 million euros during the year. “All the brands have enjoyed sustained growth thanks to very good positioning and high desirability,” the group said at the time.

The Kooples, which was founded in Paris in 2008 by brothers Alexandre, Laurent and Raphaël Elicha, positions itself as an affordable luxury brand for both men and women.

